Wisent finds Polish shale potential promising, starts fracking

WARSAW, June 21 Wisent Oil and Gas, partly owned
by Poland's Petrolinvest and the U.S. Hallwood
Resources, found its initial shale oil and gas operations in
Poland promising and decided on further drilling, the company
said on Friday.
Its decision to hire the Warsaw based United Oilfield
Services for drilling comes in a time when hopes for shale gas
in Poland have diminished after three global firms left
disappointed with poor drilling results and an uncertain legal
environment.
Until now 46 wells have been drilled in Poland, with few key
hydraulic fracturing processes taking place on more than 100
licences awarded to companies, but experts say that hundreds of
wells are needed to show whether shale gas output is profitable.
United Oilfield Services, partly financed by venture fund
Enterprise Investors, will conduct the hydraulic fracturing for
Wisent this summer in the towns of Rodele and Babiak, in the
nort-east of Poland.
Hydraulic fracturing or fracking is blasting water and
chemicals deep underground to prop open rocks and is a key
element in the process of shale oil and gas exploration.
Is is also criticized by some environmental groups, who say
the process is unsafe and could contaminate drinking water
supplies.