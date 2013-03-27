Work together better, shale gas investors tell Polish companies

* Sharing results could speed results
* No evidence yet of vast recoverable reserves
* Poland's firms say open for cooperation
By Agnieszka Barteczko
WARSAW, March 27 Foreign investors in Poland's
shale gas sector need better cooperation from local firms to
improve drilling results and to make strides in tapping
unconventional gas supplies, companies and state geologists
said.
Poland sees its potential shale gas resources as a way to
reduce the European Union's member reliance on Russian supplies
but test wells that so far have shown no evidence of large
recoverable reserves have dented initial hopes.
This makes it critical for state-controlled firms to better
share information with foreign investors to quickly determine
where it will be profitable to continue exploring for shale,
officials from a number of exploration companies said.
With an uncertain legal framework offering another
challenge, companies and geologists say improving the working
relationship with local firms is the best way to keep more
foreign investors from pulling up stakes as U.S. major Exxon
Mobil did in 2012.
"A shale gas concession has its limits and if certain
geological trends are observed in one area then it is worth
consulting with the company, which owns the neighbouring
licence," said Jerzy Nawrocki, head of the Polish Geological
Institute, which is supervised by the environment ministry.
"I hear from foreign companies that Polish firms do not
share information with them. This does not make their life
easier."
Poland estimates its recoverable shale gas reserves at
between 346 billion and 768 billion cubic metres, far less than
initial estimates but still enough to meet its gas demand for
decades.
John Buggenhagen, exploration director at San Leon Energy
, which holds 7 concessions in the Baltic Basin, said
his company has been frustrated when trying to work with Polish
firms to share data and buy land together.
"Over the last 5 years we have tried to find opportunities
to cooperate with (Poland's gas monopoly) PGNiG group but to
date have not done so," he told Reuters.
"We could have cooperated with them on joint land
acquisitions, we discussed cooperation on data sharing, we
discussed technology transfer, but they said they do not wish to
do so at this point."
The European Union member and central Europe's biggest
economy has so far granted more than 100 shale gas exploration
concessions. As few as 42 wells have been completed.
Poland's state-controlled companies, including PGNiG, PKN
Orlen and Lotos, own 32 concessions while a range of small
exploration companies and oil majors like Chevron hold the rest.
These foreign investors bring the expertise and experience
needed in exploiting hard-to-reach gas from shale formations.
Talisman Energy, which is considering leaving
Poland, said better cooperation with Polish firms accustomed to
dominating the market could help foreign investors lower
drilling costs.
"This reluctance to share information might be explained by
the fact the PGNiG has been used to its monopoly position,"
Tomasz Gryzewski, Corporate Affairs Lead at Talisman Energy
Polska said.
Chief of British 3Leg Resources Kamlesh Parmar
said sharing data with PGNiG would benefit both
companies because the two firms own adjacent concessions near
the Baltic Sea.
"Cooperation is a little bit more difficult between bigger
state companies and a medium company like ours, but we are
working on it," Parmar said. "Cooperation can always improve."
State-owned PGNiG, which owns 15 concessions, said that
U.S.-based Halliburton and Schlumberger are
conducting the fracking for its wells and it was open to finding
ways to work better with outside investors.
"Unfortunately not all firms can offer us an equal exchange
of the data, which would satisfy both sides," PGNiG said in an
e-mail. "However we are always open for such an cooperation."
PKN Orlen predicted that cooperation would improve
as unconventional gas exploration in Poland moves beyond the
initial stages of development.
"This situation is likely to change and the number of joint
operations will increase," PKN said in a statement.
"An important element of cooperation with foreign firms seen
today is exchange of knowledge and experience at service works,
analysis of rock sampling and also during the fracking."