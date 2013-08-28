UPDATE 1-Poland's shale gas hopes buoyed by promising test output

* Lane Energy is extracting shale gas in Poland
* Daily amounts unseen in Europe, but at non-commercial
rates
* Says too early to define chances for commercial success
WARSAW, Aug 28 Lane Energy Poland, an
exploration company controlled by ConocoPhillips, said
it is extracting some 8,000 cubic metres of shale gas per day at
a test well in northern Poland, an amount unseen in Europe to
date.
Poland, whose hopes for shale gas faded after three
international firms quit after disappointing drilling results,
has been looking for signs of bigger quantities of the
unconventional gas, which could help it reduce its reliance on
Russia.
"Lane Energy Poland confirms the Lebien 2H well is currently
flowing some natural gas, however at non-commercial rates,"
Laurie St. Aubin, President of Lane Energy said in a statement
sent to Reuters, confirming a report by Rzeczpospolita daily.
Lane Energy started production testing at its well in the
northern city of Lebork in July.
Although the daily amount of gas being produced there still
does not qualify as commercial production, is the largest
obtained in any shale gas well so far in Europe, the newspaper
said.
"It is too early in the exploration phase to determine if
there is opportunity for commercial success," St. Aubin also
said, adding that more wells will need to be drilled to confirm
gas can be flowed at commercial rates.
The company plans two or more wells through 2014.
"This is very good news for Poland and European oil
geology," Piotr Wozniak, deputy environment minister and
Poland's chief geologist, was quoted as saying.
He said the results should encourage other companies to
speed up work on shale gas exploration.
Polish refiner PKN Orlen is expected to announce
the results of production tests at its shale gas well in Syczyn
in eastern Poland, which Wozniak has described as one of the
most promising in the country.
Poland, which consumes 15 billion cubic metres of gas a
year, mostly imported from Russia, has estimated its recoverable
shale gas reserves at up to 768 billion cubic metres.
It has issued more than 100 shale gas exploration licences
to local and international firms which have drilled 48 wells to
date.
Some companies, however, have complained that the commercial
output of shale gas is being delayed by red tape and difficult
geology. This year, Marathon Oil and Talisman Energy
followed Exxon Mobil in pulling out of Poland.