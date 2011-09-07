Polish PGNiG hits gas on its shale licence

* Gets promising gas flows on shale gas license

* Will know more about profitability in 2012

* Talks to Chevron, Marathon on potential license stake deals

KRYNICA, Poland, Sept 7 Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG has seen some gas flows from one of its shale gas licences in northern Poland, PGNiG deputy head Miroslaw Szkaluba told Reuters on Wednesday.

Szkaluba said PGNiG, which holds most of the unconventional natural gas exploration licenses in Poland, is in talks with Chevron and Marathon over potential partnership in licenses.

"Last week, we finished the fracturing process and on Saturday we recorded gas flows. We know it is there and is very pure," Szkaluba told Reuters.

"We are talking to foreign partners like Chevron and Marathon about diversifying exploration risk, which could be made through a swap in licence stakes."

PGNiG will carry out two more test drills at the site and will be in a better position to evaluate profitability of the field in 2012, he added.

Polish media has speculated that large scale production from shale gas could start in five years, earlier than expected.

According to a recent study by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Poland's technically recoverable reserves of shale gas are the biggest in Europe at an estimated 5.3 trillion cubic metres. (Reporting by Gabi Baczynska, writing by Patryk Wasilewski; editing by Keiron Henderson)