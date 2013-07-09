版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 9日 星期二 21:39 BJT

Chevron plans no more work on well at Polish Frampol permit

WARSAW, July 9 Energy major Chevron is not planning any more work on a shale gas exploration well at its Frampol concession in south-eastern Poland, but is still working on other wells and is committed to Polish exploration, its country manager said on Tuesday.

"We got enough information on one particular well, at Frampol, and we are not planning additional work there, but on some of the other wells we have, we are planning more work," John P. Claussen told Reuters in an interview.

Asked about draft amendments to Poland's hydrocarbon law which the environment ministry has submitted to the cabinet for approval, Claussen said the firm wanted the opportunity to continue dialogue with the government on the draft.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐