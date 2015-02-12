Oil's fall rocks already reeling Polish shale gas hopes

* ConocoPhillips the only U.S. energy major left
* Low oil prices prompting exploration budget cuts
* Industry says subsidies could help
* Government says shale, energy security remain priorities
By Agnieszka Barteczko and Anna Koper
WARSAW, Feb 12 Poland, once Europe's greatest
hope for shale energy, is reeling from a rapid change in
fortunes as U.S. companies walk away and low oil prices postpone
any realistic start to commercial drilling.
Facing EU environmental targets in 2020 and beyond, Poland
needs to find alternatives to burning coal. It also wants to
reduce imports of Russian energy by producing more of its own.
Yet hopes that drilling for shale gas can replace these have
dimmed, with Chevron the latest major energy company to
quit Poland.
ExxonMobil, Marathon and France's Total
have all been and gone.
A drastic cut in Poland's estimated shale gas reserves
marked a first blow in 2012. A 50 percent drop in oil prices
since last June has proved a second.
"For us the situation is dramatic. All projects have to be
put on hold," said one manager at a small energy company in
Poland, pointing to hundreds of layoffs as investors withdraw
and servicing firms remain idle.
While exploratory drilling has been done, Poland has not
delivered a single commercial well and the only global major
company left is ConocoPhillips.
"We continue to evaluate results of our recent testing in
Poland," said a spokesman when asked about Conoco's outlook.
Market sources said Conoco was looking for a local partner
but the spokesman declined to comment on the matter.
That leaves the rest of the field to Polish state firms and
small independents with a handful of wells.
And industry insiders say it will be at least 12 months
before exploratory drilling gathers pace again even at state-run
firms such as PGNiG and PKN Orlen as they,
like their foreign peers, slash spending to ride out the low oil
prices.
When drilling does pick up, the pace of activity could hinge
on whether the government offers subsidies, the industry sources
said.
At the start of Poland's hoped-for shale boom, Jakub
Kostecki, a 38-year-old entrepreneur, set up his firm, New Gas
Contracting, to provide support services to foreign majors
clamouring to get in.
Now, he has folded his company and relocated to Denver,
Colorado.
"Most of our customers left," said Kostecki of his business
in Poland. In a sign of the decline, he said he is now placing
Polish specialists with U.S. firms because there is no work for
them at home.
The numbers illustrate the decline: shale gas licences in
Poland have fallen by half in the last two years to 53.
Just 10 investors remain in the Polish Exploration and
Production Industry Organization, a lobby group that had 23
members in 2013.
PKN Orlen, which holds nine shale gas permits, said that all
operators had to be cautious in allocating money to shale gas
because of trends in energy prices.
Investors will also be looking out for a report due from the
Polish Geological Institute, probably by mid-year, on the most
updated reserves estimates.
"If the estimates turn out lower then either some incentives
will be needed or only PGNiG and PKN Orlen will remain," said a
manager at a small shale company, referring to measures
including state subsidies.
"Shale gas and energy security will still be our priority,"
Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz told a news conference this month, but
it remains unclear if subsidies will be offered.
