BRIEF-New York awards New Flyer a contract for 110 compressed natural gas-powered buses
* New York awards New Flyer a contract for 110 compressed natural gas-powered buses
WARSAW Feb 3 Poland will continue drilling for shale gas despite U.S. energy major Chevron's decision to stop shale gas operations in the country, Polish Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz said on Tuesday.
"Shale gas and energy security will still be our priority," Kopacz told a news conference.
Last week, Chevron said it would stop exploring for shale gas in Poland, a sector that has failed to live up to its early promise of transforming eastern Europe's energy supplies. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Christian Lowe)
* New York awards New Flyer a contract for 110 compressed natural gas-powered buses
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. government's review of a landmark 2010 financial reform law will not be complete by early June as originally targeted, and officials will now report findings piece-by-piece, with priority given to banking regulations, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, May 8 The owners of a giant rabbit named Simon who was found dead after a United Airlines flight demanded on Monday that the airline pay damages, order an outside investigation and re-evaluate how it handles animals on flights.