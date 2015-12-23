Polish ING unit may get 42 mln euros thanks to Visa deal

WARSAW Dec 23 Polish lender ING Bank Slaski may get 31 million euros ($33.81 million) in cash and a further nearly 11 million euros in shares thanks to a settlement of the takeover transaction of Visa Europe by Visa Inc, the bank said.

Slaski said in a statement the Visa transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2016.

($1 = 0.9169 euros) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)