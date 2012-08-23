Slim eyes Polish telecoms companies - paper

Warsaw Aug 23 Carlos Slim's America Movil
is among four groups interested in buying a stake in
Polish telecoms company Hawe and could also look to
invest in cellphone operator P4, a Polish newspaper reported on
Thursday.
Citing unnamed sources, the daily Puls Biznesu said that
America Movil and another telecoms company, as well as two
private equity funds, were considering investing in Hawe.
The Polish telecoms company, worth $122 million, is seeking
funds to buy the telecoms arm of the Polish railway network.
America Movil, which is present in roughly a dozen Latin
American countries, has snapped up stakes in Telekom Austria
and Dutch KPN in recent months, as it moves
to take advantage of beaten-down company valuations to establish
a presence in Europe.
Mexican tycoon Slim had already looked to buy Polish
cellphone group Polkomtel. Puls Biznesu said that America Movil
may now turn its sights on Poland's youngest mobile firm, P4.
America Movil, Hawe and P4 were not immediately available
for comment.
Hawe's shares rose 6 percent in early trading.