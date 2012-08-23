UPDATE 1-Polish telecoms firm Hawe seeks strategic investor

* Share issue to take over state-owned TK Telekom
* Hawe plans $108 mln share issue for strategic investor
* Press says issue could be for Carlos Slim's America Movil
Warsaw, Aug 23 Polish fibre optic telecoms
network operator Hawe plans to raise 350 million
zlotys ($107.71 million) in a share issue aimed at a strategic
investor to help take over state-owned rival TK Telecom, Hawe
said in a statement on Thursday.
Earlier a Polish newspaper reported that Carlos Slim's
America Movil is among four groups interested in
buying a stake in Hawe and could also look to invest
in Polish cellphone operator P4.
Hawe plans to issue from 50 to 100 million new shares,
raising its capital by up to 93 percent, draft motions for
Hawe's shareholder meeting scheduled for September 18 showed.
The Polish company, which has a market value of $141
million, is seeking funds to buy TK Telekom, the telecoms arm of
the Polish state-owned railway group PKP which is being
privatised.
"The negotiations with PKP as the seller are very
constructive and we see a possibility of finalising this
transaction by the end of the year," Jerzy Karney, Hawe's chief
executive said in a statement.
Citing unnamed sources, the daily Puls Biznesu said earlier
that America Movil and another telecoms company, as well as two
private equity funds, were considering investing in Hawe.
America Movil, which is present in roughly a dozen Latin
American countries, has snapped up stakes in Telekom Austria
and Dutch group KPN in recent months, as it
moves to take advantage of beaten-down company valuations to
establish a presence in Europe.
Slim had already looked to buy Polish cellphone group
Polkomtel and America Movil may now turn its sights on Poland's
youngest mobile firm, P4, Puls Biznesu said.
Hawe's spokesperson declined to comment on whether the share
offer was targetted at Slim.
No one at America Movil or P4 were immediately available for
comment.
Hawe's share price rose 15 percent on Thursday to 4.30
zlotys.