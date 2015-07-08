Poland to propose plan to convert CHF mortgages into zlotys - report

WARSAW, July 8 Poland's ruling party Civic
Platform wants to give bank clients the option of converting
Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys on preferential terms, with
banks bearing half of the cost, a radio channel reported on
Wednesday.
Radio Zet said the proposal is estimated to cost the banking
sector about 9 billion zlotys ($2.35 billion) and will affect 20
percent of the outstanding Swiss franc mortgages.
Civic Platform is to present later on Wednesday details of
its plan to tackle the problem of Swiss franc mortgages, which
became more expensive after Switzerland removed its cap on the
franc in January, allowing the currency to surge.
($1 = 3.8231 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe)