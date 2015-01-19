Polish c.banker sees no risk of sharp Swiss franc rise now

WARSAW Jan 19 Polish central bank management board member Jacek Bartkiewicz said on Monday that he saw no risk that the Swiss franc would soon rise to the psychologically important level of 5 zlotys from the current 4.3 zlotys.

"I don't see such a risk at the moment," Bartkiewicz told private broadcaster TVN Biznes i Swiat.

Bartkiewicz also said that he would advise borrowers to hold off from converting the currency of their mortgages straight away.

"(They) should pay installments and look for opportunities to convert their debt into zlotys, but not right now." (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Toby Chopra)