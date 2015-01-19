Polish c.banker sees no risk of sharp Swiss franc rise now

WARSAW Jan 19 Polish central bank management
board member Jacek Bartkiewicz said on Monday that he saw no
risk that the Swiss franc would soon rise to the
psychologically important level of 5 zlotys from the current 4.3
zlotys.
"I don't see such a risk at the moment," Bartkiewicz told
private broadcaster TVN Biznes i Swiat.
Bartkiewicz also said that he would advise borrowers to hold
off from converting the currency of their mortgages straight
away.
"(They) should pay installments and look for opportunities
to convert their debt into zlotys, but not right now."
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Toby Chopra)