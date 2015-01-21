Polish central bank says franc borrowers may need more state help

WARSAW Jan 21 Poland may need to do more to
help local banks and their clients deal with the surge in the
Swiss franc's value, central bank chief Marek Belka said on
Wednesday, after the move drove up the mortgage costs of 550,000
Poles.
Poland's financial institutions, including the central bank
and financial market watchdog KNF, have already pressed banks
to provide relief for homeowners faced with soaring repayments
on mortgage loans denominated in francs.
"I do not know if, at some point, there will be a need of a
bigger role of state institutions," Marek Belka said in a local
television TVP Info.
Polish Finance Minister Mateusz Szczurek called on local
banks earlier this week to amend loan rates by applying the
below-zero interest rates of Switzerland, and some banks already
said they were heeding the call.
Swiss franc mortgages became popular in central and eastern
Europe in the 2000s because of their low interest rates.
The head of Poland's financial watchdog Andrzej Jakubiak
said that Swiss franc loan conversions into Polish zloty would
also be considered.
"It is good that such propositions are coming up, but
whether banks would decide to go for it depends on the details,"
Belka said, referring to conversion.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)