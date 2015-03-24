REFILE-UPDATE 2-Polish regulator says to limit dividends from FX-mortgage exposed banks

(Refiles to added dropped word in paragraph 6)
By Marcin Goclowski
WARSAW, March 24 Poland's financial regulator
said it would recommend that lenders with large foreign-exchange
mortgage portfolios hold off from paying dividends on their 2014
earnings and set aside extra capital to offset risks from the
loans.
Share in banks with large loan portfolios denominated in
Swiss francs fell immediately after the announcement. Poland's
biggest bank PKO BP lost 1.6 percent and Getin Noble
Bank fell 5.9 percent.
The 550,000 Poles with mortgages denominated in Swiss francs
have faced much more expensive repayments since the Swiss
central bank removed a cap on the franc this year, sending its
value surging against the Polish zloty.
Andrzej Jakubiak, head of the regulator KNF, proposed in
February that borrowers be allowed to convert their mortgages
into zlotys at an historical exchange rate, although clients
would have to pay banks some compensation.
Banks believe that would be too costly, setting the stage
for a tug-of-war between lenders and the powerful regulator.
"This decision on dividends is a part of KNF's push to force
banks to allow clients to convert Swiss franc mortgages into
zlotys, to which banks already had said no," said one bank
executive, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
A KNF spokesman denied the regulator is using the dividend
issue to force banks to accept Jakubiak's conversion proposal.
"This is a way to secure with capital the additional risk
which appeared in the sector and which originates from FX
mortgages for households that are unhedged," the spokesman said.
CURRENCY RISK
In a statement, KNF did not identify which banks would be
sent dividend recommendations, saying only it affected lenders
which are "significantly involved" in foreign currency lending.
"Those banks will in April 2014 receive individual
recommendations on not paying dividends," it said.
The regulator also said it would introduce guidelines by the
end of this year on providing additional capital to offset the
risks from Swiss franc loans.
Polish lenders with large portfolios of Swiss franc
mortgages include Getin Noble Bank, PKO BP, BPH, BZ
WBK, mBank, Millennium and
Raiffeisen's Polish unit.
PKO BP said in a statement send to Reuters its board will
take into account the regulator's recommendation when, in the
second quarter, it proposes dividend payouts.
Representatives of other banks with large Swiss franc loan
books were either unavailable or declined to comment.
KNF has no statutory power to force banks not to pay a
dividend, but can influence them, using powers to veto board
appointments, or strip owners of voting rights.
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Additional reporting by Jakub
Iglewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary and Marcin Goclowski; Editing
by Christian Lowe and David Evans)