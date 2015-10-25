Polish regulator sets higher capital ratio for lender Millennium

WARSAW Oct 25 Poland's financial regulator KNF
has told local lender Bank Millennium it should set
aside more capital for it to be able to cope with its large
Swiss-franc loan portfolio, the bank said on Sunday.
KNF recommended that the Polish unit of Portugal's
Millennium BCP held a cushion equal to 15.83 percent of
its total capital, or 3.83 percentage points more than earlier,
the bank said in a statement.
The ratio is below the 16-percent total capital ratio it
reported in its third-quarter results on Friday, it said.
The bank was told to hold the extra funds to hedge the risk
stemming from its foreign currency-denominated mortgage
portfolio. At least three-quarters of the extra funds need to be
composed of Tier 1 capital, a core measure of a bank's financial
strength, the regulator told the bank.
About 550,000 Poles hold mortgages denominated in Swiss
francs, mostly taken out before the financial crisis when the
zloty was stronger against the franc.
Some Polish borrowers have struggled to keep up their
mortgage repayments after a surge in the franc when Switzerland
scrapped its policy in January of capping the currency against
the euro.
Millennium joined five other Polish banks, whom KNF has told
to plump up capital cushions. The group includes No.1 Polish
lender PKO BP, BZ WBK, mBank, BGZ BNP
Paribas and Getin Noble Bank.
Millennium has already said it does not plan any dividend
payout from its 2015 profit.
Other banks with large portfolios of Swiss franc mortgages
include BPH and Raiffeisen's Polish unit.
