Poland's PM requests probe into local banks regarding FX mortgages

WARSAW Jan 20 Poland's Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz on Tuesday requested a regulatory probe into local banks' actions regarding changes in Swiss franc-denominated mortgage loans, after the franc's last-week surge affected 550,000 Polish homeowners.

"The purpose is to verify that these activities do not affect the legally protected interests of borrowers-consumers," the government statement reads. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)
