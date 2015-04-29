Poland's mBank withholds dividend, says may pay out next year

WARSAW, April 29 Shareholders of Polish lender mBank voted on Wednesday not to pay a dividend, but the undivided part of its 2014 net profit may be used to increase a dividend paid next year, its chief executive said ahead of the vote.

The Polish regulator had recommended that lenders with significant foreign currency mortgage portfolios, such as the unit of Germany's Commerzbank, hold off from paying dividends on 2014 earnings and set aside extra capital to offset risks from the loans.

Later this year, the regulator will impose additional capital measures on particular lenders, and only then will they be able to figure out whether they can pay a dividend, and if so how much money they can distribute among their shareholders.

Some lawyers say that even if those additional capital measures were to leave room for a dividend, it would not be possible for banks to pay it out this year, as only shareholders can decide on dividend payments at regular annual meetings.

"A part of the undivided profit may still be allocated to be split among the shareholders," mBank's chief executive Cezary Stypulkowski said before the vote took place.

"It'd be better if it was possible to decide on this during today's vote, but if not we will decide on it next year," he added. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Hugh Lawson)