UPDATE 3-Poland presses banks to aid borrowers, orders probe of franc lending

WARSAW, Jan 20 Poland pressed its banks on
Tuesday to provide relief for half a million homeowners faced
with soaring repayments on mortgage loans denominated in Swiss
francs and ordered an investigation into the lending practice.
A surge in the value of the franc since the Swiss National
Bank scrapped its cap against the euro last week has seen
mortgage instalments jump on Poland's stock of franc-denominated
home-loans - $36 billion-worth as of November, or almost 8
percent of output in central Europe's biggest economy.
Stressing he saw no threat to the banking system as a whole,
Finance Minister Mateusz Szczurek said local banks should apply
the below-zero interest rates of Switzerland on
franc-denominated mortgage loans in Poland.
Szczurek spoke after several hours of talks with the
governor of the central bank and heads of commercial banks. He
told private broadcaster TVN24 BiS there had been no discussion
of freezing the exchange rate of the Swiss franc against the
national currency, a move Croatia is pursuing, or additional
loan collateral on the part of banks.
"The client accepts the foreign exchange risk, while the
bank accepts the interest rate risk. That's a fair deal," he
said, adding the finance ministry did not plan to intervene in
support of the zloty against the franc.
Poland's central bank governor Marek Belka said the franc
was unlikely to reach the psychologically important level of 5
zlotys from its present 4.27 level. "What was to happen, has
already happened," he told TVN24.
Many home buyers in central and eastern Europe took out
Swiss franc-denominated mortgages in the 2000s. Despite warnings
about the risks from some economists at the time, they opted for
the loans which carried interest rates in the low single digits
over paying double-digit rates on zloty mortgages.
With the franc up about 20 percent against the zloty since
last week, these borrowers now face a huge jump in
their mortgage repayments, piling pressure on the Polish
government to act with parliamentary elections due in October.
"When I heard the news about the franc my first reaction was
disbelief. Then came slight horror - what would happen next,"
said 40-year-old lawyer Jacek Sledzinski, whose monthly mortgage
instalment on a two-bedroom flat in Warsaw has shot up more than
900 zlotys ($241) since Wednesday last week.
"SITUATION VOLATILE, EMOTIONAL"
Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz ordered an investigation on
Tuesday into the lending practice.
The government issued a statement that the regulatory
inquiry should verify that the banks' activities "do not affect
the legally protected interests of borrowers-consumers".
Poland's anti-monopoly watchdog also said it would
investigate whether such mortgage deals took into account the
Swiss central bank's imposition of negative interest rates, and
whether Polish banks were seeking to impose additional insurance
costs on borrowers.
Croatia said on Monday it would fix the franc exchange rate
against the local kuna currency for one year, and Hungary said
both Zagreb and Warsaw had shown interest in Budapest's move
late last year to convert foreign currency mortgages into
forints.
Serbia's government also said banks were looking at possible
steps to extend the term of franc loan repayments, partial
conversions of the loans or possibly lowering interest rates.
But Serbian Finance Minister Dusan Vujovic appeared to rule
out fixing the franc rate against the dinar. "They cannot do
anything about the exchange rate," he said in Vienna.
Poland's plight dwarfs that of Serbia or Croatia, but
Zagreb, like Warsaw, faces an election later this year and is
under pressure to act.
The Croatian rate-fixing plan is expected to come before
parliament this week, and the country's banking association
urged lawmakers to reject it, saying the freeze should last only
three months pending a longer-term solution.
"The situation is volatile and emotional; it's not the time
to take violent decisions," one Polish banker, who asked not to
be named, told Reuters. "We will analyse the situation to assess
how the franc influences our asset quality, and will take the
decision no earlier than in three months."
Banks, however, may not have that long, given the pressure
on the ruling Civic Platform party to act before the election in
which it is running neck-and-neck with the Law and Justice
party, according to an opinion poll published by the
Rzeczpospolita daily on Tuesday.
"I know that some banks are working (on this) and in the
next few weeks they will suggest, most likely, keeping the
December exchange rates (for some time)," Krzysztof
Pietraszkiewicz, the head of the Banks Association, told private
radio TOK FM.
