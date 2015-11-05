RPT-Bank losses from Polish FX loans conversion to be spread over years-sources

(Repeats Wednesday story)
By Marcin Goettig
WARSAW Nov 5 All proposals considered by
Poland's president to allow borrowers to convert their Swiss
franc mortgages into zlotys at more favourable rates would
spread out the cost for banks over several years, people
involved in talks said.
This means the likely impact on Polish banks from a
potential conversion, estimates of which have varied wildly,
would not be immediate and would give banks time for adjustment.
A source taking part in the talks between representatives of
the president's chancellery and borrowers' lobby said on
condition of anonymity that the two proposals currently being
considered would give banks several years to manage the costs.
"We are working on two solutions now," Arkadiusz Szczesniak
of the Swiss franc borrowers lobby "Stop Banks' Lawlessness",
who has participated in meetings with presidential advisers,
told Reuters.
He said the cost for banks from the first proposal, which
does not envisage the consumer protection authority UOKiK
getting involved in the process, would not exceed 2 billion
zlotys ($520 million) per year.
This is much less than a one-off cost of about 60 billion
zlotys estimated by some analysts and the head of the financial
supervision authority. Last year, Polish banks earned 16 billion
zlotys overall.
"We estimate that about 20 percent of people with Swiss
franc loans would take advantage of this solution (and convert
their loans)," Szczesniak said.
More than half a million Poles took out home loans in Swiss
francs, mostly between 2007 and 2008, hoping to benefit from low
interest rates.
Since then, the franc has risen by about 80 percent against
the zloty, trapping owners in debt out of proportion to property
values.
Poland's bank shares have fallen by 20 percent since
Duda won the presidential election in May on prospects of
conversion and introduction of a new bank tax.
Another participant in the talks, invited by the president's
Chancellery, said on condition of anonymity that he thought
spreading the cost of conversion for banks over time was
necessary.
Bank representatives have also met Chancellery officials.
OUTLOOK
Last month, President Andrzej Duda, an ally of the election
winner - the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party - said he
was working on a draft proposal that would offer a "compromise"
to banks and the mortgage holders.
Swiss franc borrowers' lobbies had expected the president to
present the draft law by Friday.
But people taking part in the meetings said presidential
advisors have still not received detailed data from the
financial supervision authority KNF on the half a million loans.
This has held up cost estimates and means that the
chancellery is more likely to come up with only general
proposals, expected by early next week at the latest, not a
draft bill.
The chancellery, its advisors and the borrowers' lobby were
still discussing issues including procedural details for
converting the loans into zlotys, mainly focusing on whether
UOKiK would be involved in the process, people involved in the
talks said.
"There is agreement to treat these loans as if they were
extended in zlotys from the very beginning," the source said.
"There is still disagreement on whether to engage public
institutions in the process or whether to leave it to banks and
their clients," the source added.
Szczesniak of the borrowers' lobby criticised the
alternative proposal which would involve the consumer authority,
saying it would take many years to complete the procedure and
would mean employing extra officials.
($1 = 3.8710 zlotys
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)