Polish gov't plan on FX loans a challenge for banks-Fitch

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
WARSAW, July 15 A proposal from Poland's governing party on the partial conversion of mortgages denominated in Swiss francs would result in a loss for Polish banks of around $2.5 billion, Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday.
The incumbent Civic Platform (PO) party has proposed a bill that will allow 20 percent of holders of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages to convert them into zlotys at the current rate, with lenders paying half the conversion cost.
"We believe the estimated potential loss of PLN 9.0-9.5 billion ($2.4-2.53 billion) for the sector should be manageable, especially as it would probably be incurred over several years," Fitch said about the ruling party proposal. ($1 = 3.7507 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.