UPDATE 1-Polish watchdog says FX loans bill may lead to banking crisis

(Adds more detail)

WARSAW, March 15 Proposed legislation to convert foreign currency mortgages in Poland into zlotys could cost banks roughly 67 billion zlotys ($17 billion), possibly triggering a banking crisis, the country's financial supervisor said on Tuesday.

"The financial repercussions of the bill ... may in effect not only shake the stability of some banks, but also lead to loss of trust for the banking system and in a worst-case scenario cause a financial crisis." the financial watchdog KNF said in a statement.

KNF said that in a worst-case scenario the proposed bill could cost banks more than 103 billion zlotys and, if implemented, might undermine the stability of some banks.

The president's office laid out the draft law in January to force banks to take on the costs of converting Swiss franc mortgages to zlotys. More than half a million Poles took on mortgages in Swiss francs but their repayment costs have risen as the franc has strengthened sharply.

The watchdog said under the proposed law, five banks with total assets of 345 billion zlotys, would have their total capital ratio reduced to less than 4 percent in the most likely scenario, far below the required 8 percent.

Last month, the Polish central bank estimated the proposal would cost local lenders 44 billion zlotys, compared to 13.1 billion the banking sector earned in 2015 net profits as a whole.

Moody's Investors Service credit rating agency also said last month the proposal would impose one-off losses on the sector and hurt the banks' ability to lend. ($1 = 3.8697 zlotys) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary, Marcin Goettig and Adrian Krajewski; editing by Justyna Pawlak and Jane Merriman)