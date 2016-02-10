UPDATE 1-FX loans conversion plan may hit Poland's banks, ratings - c.bank

(Adds more details and background)

By Jakub Iglewski

WARSAW Feb 10 Poland's proposed conversion of Swiss franc loans may cost banks up to 44 billion zlotys ($11.2 billion) and knock down the zloty and Polish sovereign ratings, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Since winning an October election on pledges to take more control of the economy and raise welfare spending at the expense of corporations, the new Law and Justice (PiS) government has introduced a new tax on the mostly foreign-owned banking sector.

President Andrzej Duda, an ally of the conservative and eurosceptic party, has also proposed a conversion scheme to allow borrowers to convert their costly Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys.

The president's office laid out a draft law in January to saddle lenders with the costs of converting Swiss franc mortgages, aiming to help more than half a million Poles with such loans after the value of the franc rose.

"One has to stress that a mass conversion of loans may also lead to zloty depreciation and ratings revisions that would be negative for Poland," the central bank said, adding the plan may push 70 percent of the banking sector into losses.

The aggregated net profit of the Polish banking sector fell last year to 11.5 billion zlotys.

"The combined direct cost of the bill introduction ... several times exceeding current banks' profits, would threaten the sectors' stability," the central bank added, in its regular financial sector stability report.

Poles held a combined 169 billion zlotys in foreign currency debt as of last November, mainly in Swiss francs accounting for 44 percent of all Polish mortgage lending and almost 10 percent of country's gross domestic product.

Most of it was taken out before the 2008 global financial crisis to benefit from low Swiss interest rates. Those loans have become much more expensive to service as the franc rose by more than 80 percent since then.

Lawmakers from the ruling party have already signalled they may water down the president's conversion plan if the cost is too high.

($1 = 3.9256 zlotys) (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Andrew Heavens)