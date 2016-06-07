UPDATE 1-Cost of Polish banks' Swiss mortgage switch to be spread over years

(Adds quotes, details, background)

By Marcin Goclowski and Marcin Goettig

WARSAW, June 7 The cost to Polish banks from solving borrowers' problems with Swiss franc-denominated mortgages will be spread over many years to assure the banking sector will be safe, presidential advisors said on Tuesday.

The advisors presented recommendations on how to solve the problem of the costly loans for President Andrzej Duda, who is expected to submit a bill on the issue later this year.

They said in a statement that borrowers will be given several options for solving their particular problem and added later during a press conference that neither the central bank nor the state budget will bear any costs of the operation.

The eurosceptic Law and Justice party (PiS) won power last October partly because it promised to help thousands of Poles who took out loans in Swiss francs when the franc was cheaper against the zloty. Those borrowers had seen the cost of their loans surge as the value of the franc skyrocketed.

Borrowers will have the option of returning their property to the bank and walking away from the mortgage or converting the remaining part of the loan into zlotys using a "fair" rate, adviser Witold Modzelewski said.

Another option for borrowers would be to claim back from banks part of the excessive price the lenders charged them for foreign currencies in the past, he said.

The Polish banking sector is 60 percent owned by foreign institutions such as Santander, Commerzbank, Portuguese BCP, BNP Paribas, and Raiffeisen . All their Polish units have portfolios of mortgages denominated in Swiss francs.

Another advisor said the potential cost to banks could be 40 billion zlotys spread over 30 years or so.

"Banks are not at risk (from the proposals)," Jaroslaw Mielcarek said. "The shares may even rise." The spreading of the cost will be possible thanks to securitisation, he added.

"We think there is no need (to involve the central bank)," Modzelewski said. "This problem is to be solved without using public funds, this is one of our basic assumptions."

More than half a million Poles took Swiss franc loans to benefit from low Swiss interest rates, but now face much bigger repayments because the currency has doubled its value over the last few years.

In January, Duda proposed full conversion of foreign currency loans at a rate close to that at which the credits were taken, but financial sector regulator KNF has estimated that could cost Polish lenders over four times their 2015 profits.

Analysts and bankers say that converting 148 billion zlotys worth of Swiss franc mortgages could break some banks, so the presidential team was created to come up with solutions that will allow to resolve the issue safely. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Marcin Goettig; Editing by Tom Heneghan)