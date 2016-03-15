Polish regulator: FX loans bill would likely cost banks $17 bln

WARSAW, March 15 A bill proposed by Poland's
president to convert foreign currency loans in zlotys would cost
banks roughly 67 billion zlotys ($17.31 billion) in the most
likely scenario, possibly leading to a banking crisis, the
financial supervisor said.
Financial supervisor KNF said on Tuesday the bill, if
implemented, could undermine the stability of some banks,
leading to a loss of trust in the banking sector.
KNF said that in case of five banks with total assets of 345
billion zlotys, their total capital ratio would fall below 4
percent in the most likely scenario, deep below the required 8
percent.
The president's office laid out a draft law in January to
saddle lenders with the costs of converting Swiss franc
mortgages, aiming to help more than half a million Poles with
such loans after the value of the franc rose.
($1 = 3.8697 zlotys)
(Reporting by Wiktor Szary and Marcin Goettig)