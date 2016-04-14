Poland cancels financial stability body sitting on Swiss francs

WARSAW, April 14 Poland's central bank has
called off a Financial Stability Committee (KSF) meeting
scheduled for Monday because the president needs more time to
fine tune his proposal regarding conversion of Swiss
franc-denominated credits into zlotys.
The meeting was aimed at finding a solution to the problem
affecting half a million Poles who took FX credits to benefit
from low Swiss rates, but now face much bigger repayments
because the franc has doubled its value over the last few years.
"The central bank governor acceded to the finance minister's
motion and called off the sitting. The reason was the
information from the President' Chancellery about planned
changes to the proposals presented earlier," a central bank
spokeswoman said.
The country's financial watchdog said last month that a
bill, previously proposed by the president, to convert Swiss
franc mortgages into zlotys could potentially push one of the
Europe's healthiest banking sectors into crisis.
Poland's financial watchdog KNF have said that the
presidential plan would cost lenders 67 billion zlotys ($17.56
billion).
Last year aggregated net profit of Polish banks, which are
60 percent owned by foreign institutions such as UniCredit
, Santander. and Commerzbank, fell
by almost 18 percent to 11.5 billion zlotys.
The KSF committee is a body where KNF, finance ministry,
central bank and bank guarantee fund (BFG) representative meet
to discuss stability of the domestic financial system and is
responsible for crisis management.
"The following KSF sitting is planned for the second
quarter," a spokeswoman said.
Poland's presidential office aims to conclude works on its
Swiss franc-denominated loans conversion plan at the turn of May
and June. Poland's president, an ally of the ruling eurosceptic
conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, has promised in the
last year election campaign to offer a solution to the problem.
PiS wants to re-polonise part of foreign-owned banks and
accuses the sector of generating huge profits at ordinary
people's expense and implemented a 4.4-billion zlotys worth
annually bank tax to finance its broad social spending agenda.
The president's office set up a panel of experts who will be
responsible for coming up with a plan to resolve the issue of
Swiss franc loans. One of the main tasks is to find a solution
allowing to spread the cost over years.
($1 = 3.8160 zlotys)
