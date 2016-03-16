Polish minister says very important to preserve stability of banks

WARSAW, March 16 It is very important to
preserve the stability of Polish banks, a minister coordinating
works on new legislation said on Wednesday, commenting on the
financial regulator's estimates of the cost of converting
foreign exchange loans into zlotys.
Henryk Kowalczyk also told Reuters that if the calculations
of the financial watchdog were to be confirmed, it would be a
reason to spread the cost of the bill over time.
Poland's financial watchdog said on Tuesday a proposed bill
to convert foreign currency mortgages into zlotys could cost
local lenders up to eight times their 2015 profits, potentially
pushing one of Europe's healthier banking sectors into crisis.
