Polish deputy PM says president working on new CHF mortgage proposal

UPDATE 4-HSBC, UBS to shift 1,000 jobs each from UK in Brexit blow to London
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
WARSAW, March 30 Poland's President Andrzej Duda is working on a new proposal aimed at resolving the issue of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages, Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.
The country's financial watchdog said earlier this month that a bill previously proposed by the president to convert Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys could potentially push one of Europe's healthier banking sectors into crisis.
The president's office said back then it would take the watchdog calculations into account in its further works on the legislation. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 China and the United States are not about to be drawn into a trade war, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Credit Suisse has formally agreed to pay $5.3 billion to settle with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.