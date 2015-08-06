Polish watchdog says FX loan bill significant for banks' stability

WARSAW Aug 6 Poland's financial sector
regulator KNF described on Thursday measures taken by the
parliament to adress the Swiss francs mortgages issue as
significant and said it sees a need to calculate their impact on
the banking sector's stability.
"Changes in the project, which goes to the Senate, are
significant. One needs to carefully measure the consequences for
the stability of the banking sector," KNF spokesman said in an
emailed reply to Reuters questions.
"One has to remember that the work on the bill has been
taken because of the lack of an adequate reaction from banks to
the new situation, lack of the voluntary systemic solution to
the Swiss franc loans problem," he added.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)