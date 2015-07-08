Polish ruling party plans to lower VAT to 22 pct from 2016:report

WARSAW, July 8 Poland's ruling Civic Platform (PO) party plans to lower value added tax (VAT) to 22 percent starting from 2016 from 23 percent now and exempt the under 30-years-olds from paying the personal tax (PIT), Gazeta Wyborcza daily said on Wednesday.

Last month, Polish Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz said she wanted to take advantage of the easing of European Union fiscal controls on Warsaw to cut taxes, as her party seeks to win back support ahead of an autumn parliamentary election.

Civic Platform and the main opposition party Law and Justice (PiS) have been laying out their proposals concerning taxes, pensions and family support ahead of the parliamentary elections in October.

PiS candidate for Prime Minister Beata Szydlo also promised to cut VAT to 22 percent and lower the Corporate Income Tax (CIT) for small and medium size companies to 15 percent from the current 19 percent.

Poland raised VAT to 23 percent in 2011 to raise budget income as the financial crisis accelerated. Bringing it down by 1 percentage point will cost the budget an estimated 5 to 6 billion zlotys ($1.3-1.6 billion), Gazeta Wyborcza said.

The government planned to restore the 22 percent rate in 2017 but the EU's decision on Poland's exit from the excessive budget deficit procedure, effectively a sin-bin for countries that fail to meet fiscal targets, will allow the government to cut it a year earlier, Gazeta Wyborcza said, quoting an unnamed government source.

The government spokesman was not immediately available to comment.

Gazeta Wyborcza also said that PO wants to increase the tax-free allowance, but not by as much as PiS.

Civic Platform, in power since 2007, is lagging behind Law and Justice party ahead of the parliamentary election. Law and Justice's candidate Andrzej Duda was the surprise winner of the May presidential election. ($1 = 3.8299 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Nick Macfie)