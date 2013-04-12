Vivendi's Polish pay-TV unit changes offer, says sorry

WARSAW, April 12 Poland's No. 2 pay-TV platform
Nc+, majority-owned by France's Vivendi, has cut prices
and said sorry after the launch of its new offer sparked
complaints from customers and an investigation by the local
competition regulator.
Nc+, forged last year after Vivendi and Polish broadcaster
TVN merged their local pay-TV platforms, launched its
first offer last month in a bid to step up competition with
market leader Cyfrowy Polsat.
However, the move triggered a wave of complaints from users
over the terms of the offer, including the price and the line-up
of available programmes, leading Polish regulator UOKiK to look
into the details.
Besides full-page apologies in local papers on Friday, Nc+
Chief Executive Julien Verley gave an interview to daily
Rzeczpospolita.
"Yes, we are telling our clients sorry for everything that
has happened up to now," he said. "Our main conclusion was that
we introduced too many changes at the same time."
In the weeks since its launch, when the platform had 2.5
million clients, it has lost its deputy head as well as chiefs
of marketing and human resources, while an anti-Nc+ Facebook
profile has been "liked" by almost 91,000 people.
Nc+, which has rights to show Champions League soccer as
well as Polish league games, is 51 percent-controlled by
Vivendi, with TVN holding 32 percent, and the remaining 17
percent in the hands of Liberty Global unit UPC.