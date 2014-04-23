Polaris posts higher profit, raises forecast

April 23 Polaris Industries Inc raised
its full-year profit forecast after reporting a 7 percent rise
in quarterly earnings, helped by strong sales of its motorcycles
and off-road vehicles.
The company said it expects 2014 earnings from continuing
operations in the range of $6.30 to $6.45 per share, above its
earlier forecast of $6.17-$6.37.
First-quarter profit rose to $80.9 million, or $1.19 per
share, from $75.5 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 19 percent to $888.3 million in the quarter
ended March 31.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)