Polaris posts higher profit, raises full-year forecast again

July 23 Polaris Industries Inc reported
a higher second-quarter profit on Tuesday and raised its outlook
for the full year, citing strong sales of its all-terrain
vehicles and other power sports products in North America.
The Minneapolis-based company, which also makes snowmobiles
and motorcycles, said it earned $80 million, or $1.13 a share,
up from $69.8 million, or 98 cents a share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 12 percent to $844.8 million.
Polaris said retail sales to consumers in North America rose
11 percent, offsetting what it called "sluggish international
consumer demand."
The company, which had already raised its earnings outlook
in April, increased it once again on Tuesday. Polaris said it
expected to post a full-year profit of $5.20 to $5.30 a share,
up from the most recent forecast of $5.05 to $5.20.