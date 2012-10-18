Polaris beats Street, raises full-year outlook

UPDATE 1-Wanda's Dick Clark deal shaky, but not yet dead -sources
* Deal for the Hollywood producer not yet over - sources (Recasts, changes dateline, adds sourcing, details)
Oct 18 All-terrain vehicle maker Polaris Industries Inc's quarterly results beat analysts' estimates, helped by strong demand in North America, and it raised its full-year forecast.
The company now expects 2012 earnings of $4.32 to $4.37 per share, up from its prior forecast of $4.05 to $4.15.
Net income rose to $94.3 million, or $1.33 per share, in the third quarter, from $67.6 million, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue increased 21 percent to $879.9 million.
North American retail sales rose more than 10 percent.
Analysts had expected earnings of $1.20 per share on revenue of $830.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Deal for the Hollywood producer not yet over - sources (Recasts, changes dateline, adds sourcing, details)
* Toshiba urged by banks to sell majority of chip unit -sources
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy: