Polaris raises full-year forecast for third time

Oct 22 Polaris Industries Inc raised its full-year forecast for the third time this year after posting a higher quarterly profit due to strong demand for its off-road vehicles and snowmobiles.

The company expects to earn between $5.30 and $5.37 per share from continuing operations in 2013, compared with its previous forecast of $5.20 to $5.30 per share.

Net income from continuing operations rose 24 percent to $116.9 million, or $1.64 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $94.3 million, or $1.33 per share, a year earlier.
