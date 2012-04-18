Polaris Industries results beat estimates

BRIEF-Aleris reports Q4 revenue of $613 million
* Aleris Corp qtrly net loss of $35 million compared to $13 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 18 All-terrain vehicle maker Polaris Industries Inc's quarterly results beat analysts' estimates helped by higher sales of its off-road vehicles.
Net income rose to $60.1 million, or 85 cents per share, from $47.3 m illion, or 67 cents per share, last year.
Revenue rose 25 percent to $673.8 million.
Sales at its off-road vehicles segment rose 30 percent to $504.6 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of 77 cents per share on revenue of $613.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $73.13 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
