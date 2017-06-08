In major breakthrough, tiny Utah firm regenerates skin, hair in pigs

| June 8
June 8 A small U.S. biotech has successfully
regenerated skin and stimulated hair growth in pigs with burns
and abrasions, paving the way for a scientific breakthrough that
could lead to the regeneration of fully functional human skin.
Salt Lake City-based PolarityTE Inc's patented
approach to tissue engineering is designed to use a patient's
own healthy tissue to re-grow human skin for the treatment of
burns and wounds.
Despite recent advances in reconstructive surgery, plastic
surgeons cannot give burn victims what they require the most —
their skin.
Current approaches to treat serious burns are "severely
limited" in their effectiveness and in some cases, are rather
expensive, PolarityTE's founder and CEO Denver Lough said in an
interview.
Epicel, a skin graft widely used in burn units that is sold
by Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Vericel Corp, does
not result in fully thick and functional skin — which is
PolarityTE's objective.
PolarityTE conducted its pre-clinical study on wounded pigs
at an animal facility in Utah. The use of therapy resulted in
scar-less healing, growth of hair follicles, complete wound
coverage and the progressive regeneration of all skin layers,
the company said.
As pig skin is more complex and robust than human skin,
successful swine data is typically seen as a precursor to
effectiveness in human trials.
PolarityTE expects to begin a human trial later this year
and the cell therapy could hit the market 12 to 18 months
thereafter, said Lough, who served as senior plastic surgery
resident at Johns Hopkins Hospital before creating PolarityTE
last year.
"If clinically successful, the PolarityTE platform could
deliver the first scientific breakthrough in wound healing and
reconstructive surgery in nearly half a century," Lough said.
The technology also has the potential to develop
fully-functional tissues, including bone, muscle, cartilage and
the liver, PolarityTE said.
The company said it would "be opportunistic with financing,"
to fund upcoming trials but declined to provide details.
PolarityTE is backed by pharma industry veteran Phil Frost,
currently the chief executive of OPKO Health Inc, and a
small number of other industry executives.
Shares of the company rose as much as 16.5 percent to $20.98
on the Nasdaq, but pared most gains to trade up 1.6 percent in
the midday session on Thursday.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai
Sachin Ravikumar)