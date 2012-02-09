版本:
New Issue-Polkomtel sells $201 mln in notes

Feb 9 Polkomtel SA on Thursday
sold $201 million of PIK notes in the 144a private placement
market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 	
     The deal was increased from the originally planned $200
million. 	
    Deutsche Bank, Credit Agricole, RBS and Societe Generale
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: POLKOMTEL SA	
	
AMT $201 MLN    COUPON 14.25 PCT   MATURITY    08/15/2020   	
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 95.00    FIRST PAY   08/15/2012	
MOODY'S Caa1    YIELD 14.89 PCT    SETTLEMENT  02/17/2012   	
S&P B-MINUS     SPREAD 1,314 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE N/A

