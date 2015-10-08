Elliott discloses 6.6 pct stake in Polycom

BRIEF-Univar Inc & Univar USA enters first amendment to credit agreement on Jan 19- SEC filing
* On Jan 19, Univar USA, Univar Inc entered first amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing
Oct 8 Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp disclosed a 6.6 percent stake in video conferencing equipment maker Polycom Inc, and urged the company to undertake strategic review.
In a letter to Polycom's board, Elliott asked the company to consider a merger and said the best fit would be Canadian telecommunications provider Mitel Networks Corp .
The activist hedge fund also disclosed a 9.6 percent stake in Mitel at the end of Oct. 8, according to latest regulatory filings. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* On Jan 19, Univar USA, Univar Inc entered first amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing
* Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc
Jan 20 General Electric Co reported a 36 percent jump in fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, helped by strength in its power and renewable energy businesses, and it affirmed its growth and profit forecasts for 2017.