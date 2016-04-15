Canada's Mitel to buy Polycom for about $1.96 bln

BRIEF-Celsion Corp says continuing positive data from OVATION study
* Celsion Corp says continuing positive data from ovation study in newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer patients
April 15 Canadian telecom services provider Mitel Networks Corp said it will buy U.S. peer Polycom Inc for about $1.96 billion in cash and stock.
Under the terms of the deal, Polycom stockholders will get $3.12 in cash and 1.31 Mitel shares for each share of Polycom common stock, or $13.68 based on the closing price of a Mitel common share on April 13. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Tesaro announces opening of niraparib expanded access program for u.s. Patients with ovarian cancer
* Professional Diversity Network announces definitive agreement for sale of $3 million of common stock to cosmic forward limited