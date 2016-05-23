Polycom to discuss revised offer from private equity firm

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 23 Video conferencing equipment maker Polycom Inc said on Monday it received a revised proposal from a private equity firm that could be "superior" to Mitel Networks Corp's offer.
Polycom, which agreed to be bought by Canada's Mitel for about $1.96 billion in April, said it intends to engage in discussions with the private equity firm, idenfied as Sponsor 1.
Under the revised proposal, Polycom stockholders would receive a cash dividend of $11 per share and the private equity firm would purchase $650 million in shares of a new convertible preferred stock of Polycom. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.