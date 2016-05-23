Polycom to discuss revised offer from private equity firm

May 23 Video conferencing equipment maker Polycom Inc said on Monday it received a revised proposal from a private equity firm that could be "superior" to Mitel Networks Corp's offer.

Polycom, which agreed to be bought by Canada's Mitel for about $1.96 billion in April, said it intends to engage in discussions with the private equity firm, idenfied as Sponsor 1.

Under the revised proposal, Polycom stockholders would receive a cash dividend of $11 per share and the private equity firm would purchase $650 million in shares of a new convertible preferred stock of Polycom. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)