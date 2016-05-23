UPDATE 1-Polycom to discuss PE offer in challenge to Mitel

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
(Adds details)
May 23 Video conferencing equipment maker Polycom Inc said on Monday it received a revised proposal from a private equity firm that could be "superior" to Mitel Networks Corp's offer.
Polycom's shares rose 4.2 percent to $11.56 in after-market trading.
Polycom, which agreed to be bought by Canada's Mitel for about $1.96 billion in April, said it intends to engage in discussions with the private equity firm, identified as Sponsor 1.
Under the revised proposal, Polycom stockholders would receive a cash dividend of $11 per share and the private equity firm would purchase $650 million in shares of a new convertible preferred stock of Polycom.
After the proposed deal, Sponsor 1 would own 56 percent of Polycom's outstanding equity on an as-converted basis.
Under Mitel's offer, Polycom stockholders will get $3.12 in cash and 1.31 Mitel shares for each of their shares.
Hedge fund Elliott Management, which holds a 6.6 percent stake in Polycom and a 9.7 percent stake in Mitel, has been pushing the companies to merge since October.
Mitel said in a statement on Monday that its acquisition offers superior and greater upside to Polycom.
Sponsor 1, which has been in merger talks with Polycom since 2015, sent Polycom a revised proposal in May. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.