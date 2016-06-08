Polycom gets revised bid from private equity firm

REFILE-BRIEF-McKesson finalizes settlement with DOJ and DEA to resolve past claims
* McKesson finalizes settlement with U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Drug enforcement administration to resolve past claims
June 8 Video conferencing equipment maker Polycom Inc, which agreed to be acquired by Canada's Mitel Networks Corp, said it had received a revised offer from a private equity firm to take it private.
Polycom said on Wednesday in a filing that the private equity firm, identified only as "Sponsor 1", had given a new offer of $12.25 per share. (1.usa.gov/1svOlvk)
Sponsor 1 offer comprises $650 million of equity financing and $950 million of debt financing, Polycom said.
Sponsor 1's previous offer included a cash dividend of $11 per share and purchase of $650 million in shares of a new convertible preferred stock of Polycom.
Mitel agreed to buy the U.S. company in April for about $1.96 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* On January 15, 2017, company and investor entered into first amendment to letter agreement - SEC filing
* Director Thomas Morgan reports open market sale of 2,500 shares of co's common stock at average price of $85.5 per share on Jan 13 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jtUs2x) Further company coverage: