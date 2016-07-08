版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 8日 星期五 19:17 BJT

Polycom says to be bought by PE firm; ends Mitel deal

July 8 Video conferencing equipment maker Polycom Inc said it agreed to be bought by private equity firm Siris Capital Group for about $1.7 billion, ending a deal with Canada's Mitel Networks Corp.

Siris Capital's offer of $12.50 per share in cash represents a premium of 15 percent to Polycom's Thursday close. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐