Polycom says to be bought by PE firm; ends Mitel deal

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 8 Video conferencing equipment maker Polycom Inc said it agreed to be bought by private equity firm Siris Capital Group for about $1.7 billion, ending a deal with Canada's Mitel Networks Corp.
Siris Capital's offer of $12.50 per share in cash represents a premium of 15 percent to Polycom's Thursday close. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.