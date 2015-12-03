Polycom to reduce 11 pct of workforce

Dec 3 Video-conferencing equipment maker Polycom Inc said it would cut about 11 percent of its workforce.

The company also said on Thursday that it would reduce or eliminate some leased facilities and close its Israel office. (1.usa.gov/1SzeP6p)

Polycom said it would incur $22 million-$25 million in charges related to the job cuts and restructuring in the fourth quarter of 2016. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)