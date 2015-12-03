Polycom to reduce 11 pct of workforce

BRIEF-GE reports quarterly continuing operations EPS $0.39
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $33.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 3 Video-conferencing equipment maker Polycom Inc said it would cut about 11 percent of its workforce.
The company also said on Thursday that it would reduce or eliminate some leased facilities and close its Israel office. (1.usa.gov/1SzeP6p)
Polycom said it would incur $22 million-$25 million in charges related to the job cuts and restructuring in the fourth quarter of 2016. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Files for offering of $13.8 million principal amount of our 6.50 pct convertible senior notes due 2019 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iS1DNA Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, Jan 20 Fairfax Financial Holdings is in early talks to sell 25 percent of India's largest private general insurer ICICI Lombard in a deal that could fetch up to $1 billion, as the Canadian firm looks to cash out and start a new insurance joint venture, sources familiar with the matter said.