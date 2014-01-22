Polycom results beat Street, job cuts planned

* 4th-qtr adj profit/shr $0.16 vs est $0.15
Jan 22 Polycom Inc reported
better-than-expected quarterly results due to higher sales of
its desktop video-conferencing devices, and said it would cut 6
percent of its workforce.
Polycom's shares rose 5 percent after the bell.
The San Jose, California-based company makes devices and
software that help people to access messages sent on one medium,
such as voicemail, through another medium, such as e-mail or a
cellphone.
Polycom said revenue from personal devices, one of its three
business units, rose 33 percent in the fourth quarter ended Dec.
31.
Overall revenue fell more than 1 percent to $348 million,
hurt by a decline in sales in its larger group systems business,
which accounted for nearly two-thirds of total revenue in the
quarter.
This was higher, however, than the average analysts'
estimate of $341.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Revenue from the Asia-Pacific region rose 4 percent in the
quarter, while sales in the Americas and the Europe, Middle East
and Africa region declined.
Polycom's fourth-quarter loss of $2.0 million, or 1 cent per
share, compared with a profit of $1.9 million, or 1 cent per
share, a year earlier.
But the company earned an adjusted profit of 16 cents per
share, beating the average analysts' estimate of 15 cents per
share.
Polycom said in a separate filing that most of its planned
job cuts would take effect in the current quarter. As of Dec.
31, 2012, Polycom had 3,747 employees.
The company's Nasdaq-traded shares were up about 5 percent
at $12.35 in extended trading on Wednesday.