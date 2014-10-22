Polycom reports profit on demand for personal devices

Oct 22 Video-conferencing equipment maker Polycom Inc reported a quarterly profit, helped by a rise in demand for its personal devices.

The company reported net income of $17 million, or 12 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a loss of $24 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $335.7 million from $336.5 million. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)