Polycom posts lower net profit

July 24 U.S. videoconferencing company Polycom Inc reported a lower quarterly net profit as business in Europe slowed.

Net income for the second quarter fell to $6.5 million, or 4 cents per share, from $28.5 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

