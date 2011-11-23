版本:
2011年 11月 23日 星期三 14:21 BJT

Polymetal offers 531.15 rbls per share in buyback

Russian precious metals miner Polymetal International, which recently secured a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange, on Wednesday offered to buy its shares at 531.15 roubles per share.

Polymetal last month raised 491 million pounds ($780 million) in a share sale and is now on the verge of joining the FTSE 100 index.

It must now buy out a total of 16.7 percent of shares in the Russia unit, including 8.6 percent held as treasury shares, in the final stage of the transformation. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by John Bowker)

