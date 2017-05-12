版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 22:00 BJT

Reichhold gains conditional EU approval for Polynt buy

BRUSSELS May 12 U.S. chemicals group Reichhold secured EU antitrust approval on Friday for its proposed buy of Italian polymers maker Polynt after pledging to divest a facility in France to U.S. company Ashland Global Holdings.

Reichhold, owned by a group of investors including Black Diamond Capital, had announced the asset sale last month. The plant, located in Etain in north-east France, is Reichhold's largest unsaturated polyester resin plant.

The European Commission said the asset sale addressed its concerns about the competitive impact of the deal.

Polynt is a leading European producer of resins which are principally used in the transportation and construction industries. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐