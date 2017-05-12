Reichhold gains conditional EU approval for Polynt buy

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
BRUSSELS May 12 U.S. chemicals group Reichhold secured EU antitrust approval on Friday for its proposed buy of Italian polymers maker Polynt after pledging to divest a facility in France to U.S. company Ashland Global Holdings.
Reichhold, owned by a group of investors including Black Diamond Capital, had announced the asset sale last month. The plant, located in Etain in north-east France, is Reichhold's largest unsaturated polyester resin plant.
The European Commission said the asset sale addressed its concerns about the competitive impact of the deal.
Polynt is a leading European producer of resins which are principally used in the transportation and construction industries. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project