UPDATE 4-PolyOne profit beats, but shares fall

By Ernest Scheyder

NEW YORK, Aug 3 Chemical maker PolyOne Corp (POL.N) posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, although its top executive noted the softening economy could dent results later this year.

That tepid outlook helped push PolyOne's shares down 6 percent in morning trading.

PolyOne makes plastics and other materials used in specialty compounds, plastic pipes and other polymer applications.

The company reported second-quarter net income of $28.5 million, or 30 cents per share, compared with $48.1 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company is seeing some signs of an economic slowdown, Chief Executive Officer Stephen Newlin said on a conference call with investors.

"We believe we observed some of this in the latter part of the second quarter, but at this point it's too early to predict how that will impact our business over the next couple of quarters," Newlin said.

Things also likely won't get better, as Newlin noted the second quarter is typically the strongest of the year for Avon Lake, Ohio-based PolyOne.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were 31 cents per share. By that measure, analysts expected 29 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 11 percent to $768.8 million. Analysts had expected $778.1 million.

PolyOne's cost of sales increased 13 percent, and selling and administrative expenses rose 11 percent.

Sales in all four operating units increased.

At the distribution unit, which ships chemicals for the company's peers, sales rose 10 percent. The increase offers a positive view on the global economy, as higher chemical distribution implies that manufacturers are ramping up production after a period of holding back.

Shares were down 6 percent to $13.87 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder, editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Lisa Von Ahn and Derek Caney)